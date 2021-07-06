Egypt: Defense Ministers of Egypt, Cyprus Discuss Bilateral Relations

6 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Defense Minister Mohamed Zaki held a meeting on Monday5/7/2021 with his Cypriot counterpart Charalambos Petrides and his accompanying delegation on the sidelines of their visit to Egypt to attend the inauguration of the July 3 naval base.

The two ministers discussed the latest developments at the regional and international levels and issues of mutual concern in the military field.

Zaki lauded the strategic partnership with Cyprus in the military field and pressed for coordinating efforts and cooperation between the two countries' armies.

Petrides, for his part, lauded the high combat skills showed by Egyptian forces, who took part in the Qader 2021 maneuver.

He further expressed his country's keenness on boosting military cooperation with Egypt in the coming period.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Business
Central African Republic
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Finance Minister's Claims on Zimbabwe Economy Fact-Checked
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
How Aquaculture and Innovation Helps Farmer Grow Her Business
More Than 2 Million Kenyans Reportedly on the Brink of Starvation
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X