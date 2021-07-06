Egypt: Defense Ministers of Egypt, Cyprus Discuss Bilateral Relations

Defense Minister Mohamed Zaki held a meeting on Monday5/7/2021 with his Cypriot counterpart Charalambos Petrides and his accompanying delegation on the sidelines of their visit to Egypt to attend the inauguration of the July 3 naval base.

The two ministers discussed the latest developments at the regional and international levels and issues of mutual concern in the military field.

Zaki lauded the strategic partnership with Cyprus in the military field and pressed for coordinating efforts and cooperation between the two countries' armies.

Petrides, for his part, lauded the high combat skills showed by Egyptian forces, who took part in the Qader 2021 maneuver.

He further expressed his country's keenness on boosting military cooperation with Egypt in the coming period.

