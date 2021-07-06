Egypt: FM Meets With Sudanese Counterpart On GERD

6 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry had a meeting with his Sudanese counterpart Mariam al-Sadiq al-Mahdi in New York.

The meeting was held on Monday 5/7/2021 within the framework of coordination between both sides for a session of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ahmed Hafez said.

The UNSC meeting comes at a request from Egypt and Sudan.

Egypt seeks to reach a binding legal agreement on filling and operating the dam that takes into consideration the interests of Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia.

