Nigerian Army Offers Free Medical Service to 3,000 Persons in Sokoto Communities

In continuation of the celebration of Army Day, the Nigerian Army yesterday offered free medical service to no fewer than 3,000 persons in Sifawa, Bodinga Local Government Area and Dange/ Shuni in Dange Shuni LGA in Sokoto State.

The medical services cover testing and treatment of malaria, hypertension, visual and eye treatment, provision of eye glasses, dental services, diabetes screening and pediatric services.

Speaking to journalists at the events, the General Officer Command (GOC) 8 Division, Sokoto, Major Gen Usman Yusuf, represented by the Garrison Commander, Brig Gen Ralf Nnebeife, said the medical outreach is part of the army cooperate social responsibility to it host communities.

He added that the medical outreach would last for two days, stressing that they came with adequate drugs with a promise that everyone who turns up for the exercise would be attended to.

According to him, "We came with enough drugs, and we promise to attend to everybody here," adding that the dilapidated Sifawa village health centre would be given a facelift by the Nigerian army.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, the district head of Sifawa, Buhari Tambari, thanked the Nigerian army for the kind gesture, appealing to them to extend same to other communities in the state.