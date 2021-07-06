Nigeria: Lagos Passes Bill Stopping Parade of Suspects

6 July 2021
This Day (Lagos)

Segun James

The Lagos State House of Assembly yesterday passed an amended version of the Criminal Justice Law of the state barring the police from parading suspects before the media.

The bill was passed at a sitting presided over by the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Wasiu Eshilokun-Sanni, on behalf of the Speaker, Hon. Mudashiru Obasa.

Section 9(A) of the newly passed bill states: "As from the commencement of this law, the police shall refrain from parading any suspect before the media."

The bill further stipulates conditions under which a policeman can arrest without warrant one of which is that a person must be reasonably suspected to unlawfully be in possession of firearms or other such dangerous instruments.

A subsection of the bill also barred the police or any other agency from arresting a person "in lieu of any other person in a criminal matter."

The bill provides that a person who is arrested "shall be given reasonable facilities for obtaining legal advice, bail or making arrangements for defence or release.

The bill stipulates that a suspect should be "accorded humane treatment, with the right to dignity of person; not be subjected to any form of torture, cruel, inhumane or degrading treatment; be brought before the court as prescribed by this law or any other written law; or be released conditionally or unconditionally."

After a voice vote, the Deputy Speaker directed the acting Clerk of the House, Mr. Olalekan Onafeko, to transmit the bill to the governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for assent.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Finance Minister's Claims on Zimbabwe Economy Fact-Checked
How Aquaculture and Innovation Helps Farmer Grow Her Business
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
More Than 2 Million Kenyans Reportedly on the Brink of Starvation
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X