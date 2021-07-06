Tunisia: Covid-19 - Tunisia Logs 105 Fatalities and 3,530 Infections On July 4

Tunis/Tunisia — 105 COVID-related fatalities and 3,530 infections from 11,221 tests (incidence rate of 31.46%) had been reported on July 4, the Health Ministry said Monday.

As such, the death count rose to 15,482 and the infection caseload spiked to 447,161.

A further 2,302 recoveries were logged, taking the recovery tally to 364,538.

3,568 people are currently staying in public and private healthcare facilities, including 602 in intensive care and 152 under ventilators.

The governorate of Tunis is still reporting the highest number of deaths with 21 registered on July 4, followed by Manouba and Nabeul (12 deaths in each governorate) and Kairouan (10 deaths).

The highest daily incidence rates were logged in Kasserine (60%), Sousse (52.1%), Kebili (47.2%) and Manouba (46.4%).