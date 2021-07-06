South Africa: Minister Nathi Mthethwa Saddened By Passing of Lehlogonolo 'Hands of Stone' Ledwaba

press release

It was with great sadness that we yesterday learnt of the passing of Lehlogonolo "Hands of Stone" Ledwaba.

Lehlogonolo was an accomplished professional boxer, who became IBF World Super Bantamweight Champion, when he dethroned John Michael Johnson in 1999.

He surrendered his title in 2001 to the highly regarded Hall of Fame, Manny Pacquiao, having defended it five times.

Those who knew Lehlogonolo remember him as a modest and humble father and husband, who made his services available to boxing as trainer and manager, after his retirement, in 2006.

In paying tribute to Lehlogonolo, Minister Mthethwa said: "On behalf of the Department, I wish to join the nation, the boxing fraternity and the Ledwaba family in mourning the untimely death of yet another role model in South African Sport".

We will remember Lehlogonolo as one of those heroes who selflessly shared their talent with the rest of the nation.