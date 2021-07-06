Kenya: Lionesses Coach Oloo to Count On Character in Tough Olympics Pool

5 July 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — Kenya Lionesses head coach Felix Oloo says his side will count on the character of the players as they prepare to face off in a tough pool at the Tokyo Olympic Games which begin at the end of the month.

The Lionesses have been drawn against New Zealand, Russia and Great Britain.

"I am very excited to play against the greatest teams in the world at the Olympics, much as we are the underdogs, we plan to play to win. We shall give our best and let character win the day when we take on to the pitch. We ask our fans back home to support us throughout the tournament," the tactician stated.

Oloo has named his final team of 13, skippered by Philadelphia Olando who will be headed for her second Olympic Games.

Sinaida Aura who earlier in the year rescinded her decision to retire from the game has also been included in the final travelling team to Tokyo.

"We based our selection criteria on attendance, discipline, medical assessment, player fitness as well as understanding of the game and positional roles each player has. This is what guided our selection of the final 13 players," said Oloo.

He adds; "We also have a few players missed out on the selection because they are yet to recover from injuries picked up in previous tournaments."

Lionesses Olympic Squad:

Philadelphia Olando (Northern Suburbs, Captain),Sheila Chajira (Homeboyz), Stellah Wafula (Impala Saracens), Christabel Lindo (Impala Saracens), Leah Wambui (Homeboyz), Judith Auma (Homeboyz), Vivian Akumu (Top Fry Nakuru), Sarah Oluche (Mwamba), Grace Adhiambo (Top Fry Nakuru), Cynthia Atieno (Homeboyz), Janet Okello (Mwamba), Sinaida Aura (Northern Suburbs), Diana Awino (Impala)

NON TRAVELLING RESERVE: Enid Ouma (Homeboyz)

MANAGEMENT: Felix Oloo (Coach), Samuel Njogu (Assistant Coach), Ben Mahinda (Medic), Camilyne Oyuayo (Manager)

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Finance Minister's Claims on Zimbabwe Economy Fact-Checked
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
How Aquaculture and Innovation Helps Farmer Grow Her Business
More Than 2 Million Kenyans Reportedly on the Brink of Starvation
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X