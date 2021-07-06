South Africa: Minister Nathi Mthethwa Saddened By Passing of Actor Mutodi Neshehe

4 July 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Minister Nathi Mthethwa is saddened to learn about the untimely passing of well-known actor Mutodi Neshehe. He passed away on the 01st of July 2021 at the age of 46.

Neshehe was born in Soweto in 1975 and began acting at the age of four. He attended school in the United States aged 14 years old, where he graduated from high school and university.

Mutodi Neshehe has been in a number of films and has played the lead in telenovelas such as Muvhango, Generations, The Legacy, Skwizas, Egoli, Jacob's Cross, and others. Each of his characters captured the hearts of South Africans. He also acted in several international projects including the ITV drama Wild at Heart.

Including various acting parts he played throughout his long career, Neshehe will be remembered for his role as "Ndalamo" on Muvhango. A role he played from May 2006 until November 2008.

Minister Nathi Mthethwa extends heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, loved ones as well as the creative sector and country as a whole.

