Uganda: Myths Fuelling Spread of Covid Infections in Pallisa - Leaders

Local leaders in Pallisa District have attributed the rise in Covid-19 infections to cultural myths surrounding the spread and treatment of the disease.

The leaders said some residents believe that the disease is curable after offering sacrifices to their gods.

They said others think that Covid-19 patients are suffering for their sins, which has increased stigmatisation.

The district has so far registered 262 cases and four deaths.

During a meeting with the area MPs at the weekend, Dr Godfrey Mulekwa, the district health officer, said some Covid-19 patients under home-based care have developed mental problems due to lack of social support.

"We have registered about two cases where Covid-19 patients have run mad partly due to lack of social support from their family members," he said.

Dr Mulekwa said in some families, the patients are locked up.

"These inhuman acts are failing our efforts. It is the reason why community infections and deaths are on the rise," he said.

Challenges

Dr Mulekwa said they also lack of ambulances and oxygen.

He said Pallisa Hospital, where Covid-19 testing is done, lacks drugs such as Vitamin C, Vitamin D, Zinc, among others.

"The hospital also lacks ICU facilities. We monitor Covid-19 patients under homecare arrangements, which at times, is ineffective," Dr Mulekwa said.

Some health workers said they do not have enough personal protective gear such as masks, gloves and face shields.

They said most health centres lack oxygen and equipment needed to fight coronavirus. A health worker attached to the burial team, who preferred anonymity, said they do have body bags, and also face stigma.

"We have on numerous occasions been threatened and in some cases, our colleagues have been beaten when we conduct burials," the health worker said.

The Deputy Resident District Commissioner (RDC) , Mr Dhikusoka Magidu, confirmed that some frontline health workers have been beaten.

"We have registered such cases and we are going to arrest the culprits who defy presidential directives," he said.

Recently, the Minister for Science, Technology and Innovation in the Office of the President, Dr Monica Musenero, directed the Butebo RDC, Mr Emmy Mitala, to beat residents who defy presidential directives.

"Mr RDC, just beat them if they are not listening. I am speaking this as a co-chair of the national enforcement team, don't allow them to cause us distress. I found Petete Trading Centre full of people, including children as if there is no lockdown,"Dr Musenero said then. Mr Dhikusoka said they would have carried out patrols to enforce Covid-19 guidelines but do not have fuel.

"Since this second wave started, we have no fuel to enforce SOPs and to sensitise the communities on Covid-19," he said.

Mr Patrick Duchu, the Pallisa vice chairperson, accused the district taskforce on Covid-19 of failing to isolate people with the virus.

"The patients are tested and left to go home on their own. They end up in trading centres, and this is why infections are rising," he said.

Mr Richard Oseku, the Kibale County MP, appealed to government to equip the health facilities to handle the pandemic.

Mr Oseku said they joined the taskforce to spread the gospel of prevention and fund Covid-19-related activities.

The MPs, who also included Mr Polycarp Ogwari (Agule County) Mr Sam Otukol (Pallisa County), Mr Derrick Orone (Gogonya County) and Ms Kevin Kaala (district Woman) donated Shs10m towards the fight against Covid-19 .

"We are going to sensitise our people to respect the guidelines because the rate at which the pandemic is spreading is worrying," Mr Oseku said.

Mr William Dedya, the chairperson of Kamuge Town Council, lauded the MPs for supporting the taskforce.

"If the taskforce is financially crippled, it means the enforcement of the guidelines will not be possible," he said.