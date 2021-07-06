Uganda: Zari Splits With Boyfriend, Again

Same script, different cast.

This phrase best captures the love story of Ugandan Socialite Zari Hassan after she dramatically ended her relationship with her boyfriend Dark Stallion.

Zari took to her Instagram stories to break the news in a cryptic message saying she had to let him go because the relationship 'was not building her'.

She's also deleted all photos of herself with the man.

The two have been documenting their relationship all over social media with Zari showing off expensive gifts given to her by him.

But their end seemed to have been predicted by her fans who warned her to be careful or the relationship between her and Dark Stallion would literally end in premium tears.

But the mother of five hit back at her critics at the time, saying that she did not care if the relationship would last or not.

Zari further made it clear that even if the relationship ends her fans will lose nothing because they are not part of it.

She started dating her Nigerian beaux earlier this year. This is not the first time Zari has ended a relationship prematurely. This is after she broke up with another mysterious man whom she referred to as King Bae.

Zari claimed that she had to end the relationship after seeing some things from King Bae that she was not ready to be a part of.

Zari has struggled to maintain a romantic relationship as her previous affairs with Tanzanian Bongoflava musician Diamond Platnumz and deceased Ugandan mogul Ivan Ssemwanga bore her five kids but failed to last.