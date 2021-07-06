Nigeria: Tokyo Olympics - Team Nigeria's First Batch Departs for Japan On Tuesday

6 July 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

The first batch of Team Nigeria is scheduled to leave for Tokyo on Tuesday.

The first batch of the Team Nigeria contingent for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics will depart on Tuesday from Abuja.

The Director, Federation of Elites Athletes Department (FEAD), Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Simeon Ebhojiaye, said this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

He said the team members would depart through the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport by Ethiopian Airline.

They include the Canoeing team-Ayomide Bello and her coach Ebenezer Ukwunna, Esther Toko and her coach Regina Enofe of the Rowing event alongside Secretary-General Olubunmi Oluode.

He said also in the team is the Special Adviser on Sports to the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mary Onyali, as well as the medical crew of Samuel Ogbondeminu, Okoh Joseph, Abdulsalam Shuaibu and Ekundayo Ogunkunle.

NAN reports that an advance team of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development officials on Monday departed via the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos.

The second batch will depart on July 13.

Nigeria will be competing in nine sports at the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics scheduled from July 23 to August 8.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Finance Minister's Claims on Zimbabwe Economy Fact-Checked
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
How Aquaculture and Innovation Helps Farmer Grow Her Business
More Than 2 Million Kenyans Reportedly on the Brink of Starvation
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X