Liberia: Campaigners for Change International, Partners Raise Awareness Against Organized Crime

6 July 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Contributing Writer

Monrovia — The 'Campaigners for Change International' - a pro-democracy and youth empowerment organization and its partners- 'LIB-X Records', 'Jesus Psalmist Ministries International' and 'Liberia's Disadvantaged Citizens Network' have called for a concerted effort in preventing the high crime rate and other negative vices posing threat to the communities.

Speaking during the end of a three-day community tour aimed at raising awareness against the menace, Abigail Dorbor, the Regional director of Campaigners for Change International said the best and effective way to discourage the high crime rate across the country is to rehabilitate the disadvantaged youth and provide them with basic skills.

Ms. Dorbor revealed plan by her organization in ensuring that disadvantaged youth are rehabilitated as well as providing vocational training for them.

"Our project is intended to teach them vocationally, so at the end of this program, we will teach them soap making, baking as well as rehabilitating them for the better."

Also speaking, Cross Tamba, an official of the Center for the exchange of intellectual Opinions called for the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) to be scrutinized properly as some officers are involved with the use of illicit drugs in the community.

He alleged that on several occasions, he has seen LDEA officers themselves taking in drugs in his Community.

"The LDEA is one of the entities that is encouraging high level of drugs in this Country. So, to stop the issue of drugs, there is a need to deal with the entity that is encouraging people to take drugs" he said.

Also speaking, another campaigner, Sekou Freeman stressed the need for legislation of tougher anti-drug law and called for the name "Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency to be changed to 'Anti-Drug Enforcement Agency'.

"We need to put out stronger laws. I did a research of recent and there is nothing called Drugs Enforcement Agency, but instead, they are called Anti -drugs Enforcement Agency. So, there is a need we change the entity," Freeman stated.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
eSwatini Army in Charge After Protests, Deaths - Rights Group
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
How Aquaculture and Innovation Help Farmer Grow Her Business
Covid-19 'Vaccine Apartheid' Denies Africans Entry to Europe
Finance Minister's Claims on Zimbabwe Economy Fact-Checked

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X