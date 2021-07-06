Liberia: Nimba County Lawmaker Wants All Hands On Deck in the Fight Against Covid-19

Monrovia — Nimba County Senator has spoken against politicking in the fight against the spread of the Covid-19 in the country and has called on leaders and citizens to work together to ensure the eradication of the virus from the borders of Liberia.

Senator Koung who represents one of Liberia's most populated county of Nimba in a Facebook post also encouraged citizens and residents of Nimba to prioritize the over two thousand buckets provided for hand washing.

"We as people cannot politicize this fight against Covid-19 because the virus does not favor any political party, it does not separate, it does not pardon. I, therefore, encourage every citizen to follow all health protocols as guided and provided for by our hardworking health practitioners.

"My office is concerned about the health crisis our country is confronted with at the moment. From the inception, we read and heard about Covid-19 from newspapers and television from far countries. As it stands, the news is from our homes and loved ones, as the death toll rises from health reports evident by the losses of closed relatives and family members on daily basis."

He said, "As we speak, many continue to succumb to the virus everywhere in our country and other countries around ours. It's now time that our collective efforts are needed ever than before to jointly fight this deadly virus.

"In the spirit of this effort, we encourage our people of Nimba to keep using the 2000 buckets provided already by Senator Jeremiah-kpan Koung for this purpose. The washing hand buckets distributed will be accompanied by the distribution of sanitizers very soon along with locally made nose masks to share in hot zone communities.

"The protocol might be so demeaning but it's worthy for us to take the preventive measure to safe ourselves, the lives of our brothers and sisters and children and the children of our neighbor."