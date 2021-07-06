Sudan: Outcry As Sudan Blocks El Sudani Newspaper and 30 Other Websites

Khartoum — A chorus of condemnation has erupted from politicians and media advocates for human rights over the blocking of the website of El Sudani newspaper, as well as more than 30 other websites in Sudan. Faisal El Baqer, Coordinator of Journalists for Human Rights Organisation Jahr, described the blocking of platforms and websites as "a heinous and full-fledged crime against the right to expression, access to information and the right to an independent press".

The administration of El Sudani newspaper accused the head of the informatics prosecution, Abdel Moneim Hafez, of blocking El Sudani newspaper website and 30 other websites in Sudan, since Tuesday, June 29.

He said that "the government's contentment with denial is not enough," calling on the government "to reach out to the perpetrators of this crime, reveal them and bring them to justice".

El Sudani announced that it will take all legal measures against the head of the Information Crimes and Digital Investigations Prosecution, Abdel Moneim Hafez. "He [Hafez] decided to block all random unregistered sites and pages," due to the alarming spread of information crimes through rumours, dissemination of content that incites sedition and harassment of society, and publication in violation of the law. The announcement indicated that the newspaper was established 35 years ago and its board of directors and editor-in-chief are known.