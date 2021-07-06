Sudan: 20+ Dead in West Darfur Cashes

Sirba — The death toll from four days of tribal clashes in the villages of Sirba locality in West Darfur has risen to more than 20 dead and dozens wounded. Callers from the locality told Radio Dabanga that more than five villages including Kafani, Karkar, Krekar, Ammar Jadeed, have been burned, and much livestock has been stolen.

Witnesses said that the clashes continued on Sunday for the fourth day, with light and heavy weapons used. The clashes led to the displacement of a large number of people to the Azeri area, where the displaced took shelter in schools.

The Coordination of the Resistance Committees in Sirba locality demanded that the government intervene urgently to stop the violence and fighting, to disarm the militias and to arrest and prosecute the criminals.

The Resistance Committees in El Geneina condemned what they described as "suspicious silence and the authorities' failure to carry out their duty to protect the public in Sirba locality". They stressed that "the proliferation of weapons and the multiplicity of armies make peace impossible," and said that the recurrence of events and the failure to achieve justice enhance the state of tension in societies.