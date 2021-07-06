Sudan: 20+ Dead in West Darfur Cashes

6 July 2021
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sirba — The death toll from four days of tribal clashes in the villages of Sirba locality in West Darfur has risen to more than 20 dead and dozens wounded. Callers from the locality told Radio Dabanga that more than five villages including Kafani, Karkar, Krekar, Ammar Jadeed, have been burned, and much livestock has been stolen.

Witnesses said that the clashes continued on Sunday for the fourth day, with light and heavy weapons used. The clashes led to the displacement of a large number of people to the Azeri area, where the displaced took shelter in schools.

The Coordination of the Resistance Committees in Sirba locality demanded that the government intervene urgently to stop the violence and fighting, to disarm the militias and to arrest and prosecute the criminals.

The Resistance Committees in El Geneina condemned what they described as "suspicious silence and the authorities' failure to carry out their duty to protect the public in Sirba locality". They stressed that "the proliferation of weapons and the multiplicity of armies make peace impossible," and said that the recurrence of events and the failure to achieve justice enhance the state of tension in societies.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Finance Minister's Claims on Zimbabwe Economy Fact-Checked
How Aquaculture and Innovation Helps Farmer Grow Her Business
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
More Than 2 Million Kenyans Reportedly on the Brink of Starvation
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X