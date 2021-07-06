Sudan: Christian Affairs Advisor Assaulted, Threatened in Sudan Capital

6 July 2021
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — Boutros Badawi, the advisor for Christian affairs to Sudan's Minister of Religious Affairs, was assaulted by armed men as he returned to his home in the El Salamah El Baqala area, south of Khartoum on Sunday evening.

In a post via social media, Badawi said that he was accosted by four armed men in a car, who blocked his way in a square located next to the El Salama grocery station south of the capital. They threatened him with a weapon, beat him with the gun, and threatened that he will be killed if he continues to open church files with the Empowerment Removal Committee and the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

Badawi accused members of the former regime in the churches of being behind the attack by sending armed elements to beat and threaten him. He explained that the elements of the former regime have not been dismantled so far. Badawi said that after the injury, he was transferred to the Doctors Hospital on Africa Street, and after receiving treatment, he will go to the police station to open a report of the assault.

During the deposed Omar Al Bashir regime, (1989-2019), non-Muslims were regularly oppressed. Christian worshipers were prevented from visiting churches on Sundays, and a number of church buildings, many of them belonging to the poor Church of Sudan, were demolished. Since 2017, Christian schools were forced to follow the Muslim week calendar from Sunday to Thursday.

One of the first decisions made by the then Transitional Military Council after the ousting of Al Bashir on April 11 last years, concerned the permission to enjoy Sunday as the official weekend recess day for Christian schools throughout Sudan.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Business
Central African Republic
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Finance Minister's Claims on Zimbabwe Economy Fact-Checked
How Aquaculture and Innovation Helps Farmer Grow Her Business
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
More Than 2 Million Kenyans Reportedly on the Brink of Starvation
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X