South Africa: Trade, Industry and Competition Hosts Pricing Regulations Dialogue, 7 Jul

press release

The pricing regulations and other related matters on prices will come under the spotlight during the online stakeholders' dialogue on pricing regulations and other related matters on prices webinar that will be hosted by the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the dtic) in conjunction with its agencies, the Competition Commission, the National Consumer Commission, Consumer Goods and Services Ombud and Proudly South African. The webinar will take place on Wednesday, 7 July 2021 at 14:00.

The dialogue is aimed at educating consumers about price regulations, price hikes, price controls, as well as outlining the regulations that businesses must comply with during the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry, and Competition, Ms Nomalungelo Gina, the dialogue comes at a point where some retailers are selling goods at inflated rates. With the high unemployment rate, Gina says this means that most consumers are no longer able to afford essential goods, especially those with inflated prices.

Against this backdrop, Gina says the dialogue will assist consumers with steps and processes to follow in reporting unfair pricing of goods and services including price collusions or unfair increase of prices, and regulations with which businesses must comply during the Covid-19 pandemic. She adds that it is important for such behaviors to be stopped, which can be done only when they are reported.

"The anti-competitive behavior by businesses might be one of the causes driving price hikes. The Covid-19 pandemic may have also contributed to how businesses are behaving in response to the pandemic, which in turn is affecting consumers in a negative way. It is therefore important for consumers to know their rights and understand steps to take where they suspect unfair practices by businesses," says Gina.

Gina is encouraging consumers to attend the dialogue and get firsthand information on the steps and processes to follow in reporting or unfair pricing of goods and services including price collusions or unfair increase of prices.

The programme will include a panel discussion from panelists representing the Competition Commission (CompCom), National Consumer Commission (NCC), Consumer Goods and Services Ombuds (CGSO), and the Centre of Competition Law and Economics, Stellenbosch University. The panelists will unpack decisions considered when considering pricing and how price is regulated in South Africa as well as pricing control processes.

Please visit the Proudly SA Facebook account @proudlySA or Youtube @proudlySACampaign to join the webinar.