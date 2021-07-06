South Africa: Premier Alan Winde - Update On Covid-19 and Vaccines On 5 July

press release

Update on the coronavirus and vaccines by Premier Alan Winde

As at 1pm on 5 July 2021, the Western Cape had 24 783 active COVID-19 infections, with a total number of 334 868 COVID-19 cases to date and 297 536 recoveries.

Click here for statistics.

461 233 (note: this figure is more than the dashboard figure due to a short lag time in updating vaccinations on the dashboard)

The Western Cape's dashboard has recorded 78 additional deaths since it last updated on Friday, 2 July, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the province to 12 549. While 78 additional deaths were recorded on the dashboard, this includes data added over a 6-day period, reflecting today. The current 7-day moving average is 35 deaths per day. We send our condolences to the loved ones of those who have passed.

Additional data is available on the Western Cape COVID-19 data dashboard which also features active cases per sub-district, active cases per 100 000 and 7-day moving averages. To view the Dashboard, visit: https://coronavirus.westerncape.gov.za/covid-19-dashboard

You can also view the Western Cape Government's vaccine registration dashboard by visiting: https://coronavirus.westerncape.gov.za/vaccine-dashboard

Premier Winde calls on residents to be vigilant as COVID-19 cases increase

I call on residents to be increasingly vigilant and ensure that they are adhering to the golden rules of hygiene as we are continuing to see an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Doing this will help protect our loved ones, especially those who are at high risk of severe illness.

We now have over 2000 people admitted to our hospitals for COVID-19, of which 505 are in ICU or high care.

On average, there are 1600 new cases diagnosed each day.

Test positivity has also increased to approximately 30% and admissions, in both the public and private sector, have increased significantly to 170 a day. COVID-19 related deaths have also sadly increased to around 35 per day.

Now is the time for us to ensure that we are practicing the lifesaving behaviours that we have learnt over the last 15 months.

Let's wear our masks correctly, wash and sanitise our hands regularly and avoid gatherings.

Together we can flatten the curve and break the chain of transmission.

Western Cape Government is committed to vaccinating homeless persons

The Western Cape Government is committed to ensuring that all its residents receive their vaccines, including those residents who are homeless.

We want to ensure a successful vaccine roll out which provides each person with an opportunity to be vaccinated in a location near to where they stay.

Western Cape Minister of Health, Dr Nomafrench Mbombo said that there are thousands of homeless people who need assistance.

"This is what compelled me to go to Hope Exchange, which is an NPO that assists homeless people with ablution facilities, meals and temporary shelter", added the Minister.

"The purpose is to determine the number of homeless people eligible to register for COVID-19 vaccination, how many have been registered and to find out from the ones that have not registered what is the issue and how they can be assisted. Currently, the biggest issue is the IDs, out of 93 people that are assisted in this facility 57 do not have IDs and cannot be registered."

"We have to work with the civil society to get the exact number of homeless people with IDs that can be registered and the ones without IDs that will need assistance from the Department of Home Affairs, so that they get temporary documents. The objective is not to leave anyone behind," concluded Minister Mbombo.