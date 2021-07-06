Tanzania: Dar Brt to Receive 70 Buses This Week

6 July 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Bakari Kiango

Dar es Salaam — The Dar es Salaam Rapid Transit (Dart) system is set for a major boost this week when its operator gets 70 more buses as the government seeks to end commuters' transport nightmares.

The decision comes within one week after the Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner, Mr Amos Makalla, received the 70 buses from the relevant government bodies so they can be put into service on its exclusive city lanes.

The buses were imported into the country in 2018, but had since remained stranded at Dar es Salaam port due to what was termed "a miscommunication" between Udart - the company the runs the buses - and the government.

Mr John Nguya, the managing director of the Usafari Dar es Salaam Rapid Transit (Udart) - the company that currently operates buses on the Dart infrastructure - told The Citizen's sister paper Mwananchi recently that, until last week, they were in the final stages of checking the buses before putting them on the road.

Inspecting the buses were technical people from the Tanzania Bureau of Standards (TBS), the Traffic Police, and the Land Transport Regulatory Authority (Latra.)

"Finally, they will have to agree with Dart before releasing the buses. We expect to use them from next week," he said - adding that actual deployment will be conducted in phases.

