Nigeria: 'Area Boys', Security Operatives in Sporadic Shooting in Lagos

6 July 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Eugene Agha

Street urchins, popularly known as Area boys, and the joint security team at Apapa in Lagos State are currently engaging each other in a gun duel over the hoodlums' illegal activities in the area.

The joint security team is made up of the Police, officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management (LASTMA) and soldiers.

Eyewitnesses said the joint security team arrived Tin-Can's first gate axis of the Mile 2-Apapa expressway to dislodge miscreants allegedly responsible for criminal activities in the area.

It was learnt that the urchins resisted the action, leading to a fracas between the parties.

Daily Trust gathered that the urchins started pelting the security team with stones and bottles.

"To dislodge the urchins, the task team fired tear gas at the raging crowd of hoodlums.

"Commercial motorcycle riders joined to resist the move and there were sporadic gunshots," one of the riders told our correspondent.

Details soon.

