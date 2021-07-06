Nigeria: APC Membership Registration to Continue in Imo, Kwara, Ogun, Rivers

6 July 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Saawua Terzungwe

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced the continuation of its membership registration and revalidation exercise in Imo, Kwara, Ogun and Rivers States for two weeks.

A statement on Tuesday by Secretary of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, said this followed the recommendation of the membership registration appeals committee.

The exercise ended in other states on March 31, 2021.

The APC, in the statement, said; "those who have not been registered in these states can purchase forms for congresses, party office elections and convention.

"For congresses in Rivers State, all those who have purchased forms in the past will be allowed to participate in the congresses on the presentation of the bank teller as proof of payment.

"Registration materials have been adequately deployed to the listed states and any attempt to deprive intending registrants will be dealt with accordingly in line with the provisions of the APC constitution and guidelines for the exercise.

"All Nigerians who are desirous of joining the progressive fold are welcome to take advantage of this window and register as members of the APC.

"The APC once again expresses our appreciation to millions of Nigerians who had earlier trooped to the registration, revalidation and register update centres across the country and call on those wishing to participate in the current exercise to do so in an orderly manner and in line with COVID-19 public health protocols."

