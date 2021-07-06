Egypt: CAPMAS - Egypt's Population At Home Reached 102 Million

6 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt's population at home reached 102 million on Monday 5/7/2021with an average increase of 3,636 people per day during the period from October 3, 2020 till today, the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS) said in a statement.

The figure increased by one million within nine months and five days, which reflects tangible efforts made by the State to confront the population problem, it said.

However, the agency stated that further measures need to be taken to reduce population growth to one million within a period exceeding 12 months.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
More Than 2 Million Kenyans Reportedly on the Brink of Starvation
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
How Aquaculture and Innovation Helps Farmer Grow Her Business
eSwatini Army in Charge After Protests, Deaths - Rights Group
Finance Minister's Claims on Zimbabwe Economy Fact-Checked

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X