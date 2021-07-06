Egypt: CAPMAS - Egypt's Population At Home Reached 102 Million

Egypt's population at home reached 102 million on Monday 5/7/2021with an average increase of 3,636 people per day during the period from October 3, 2020 till today, the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS) said in a statement.

The figure increased by one million within nine months and five days, which reflects tangible efforts made by the State to confront the population problem, it said.

However, the agency stated that further measures need to be taken to reduce population growth to one million within a period exceeding 12 months.