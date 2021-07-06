Tunisia: Covid-19 - Tunisian Association for the Defence of Children's Rights Denounces Lack of Preventive Measures for Children

Tunis/Tunisia — The Tunisian Association of Children's Rights on Tuesday denounced the lack of preventive measures against the coronavirus for children.

According to the association, the entire national COVID-19 strategy is based on the assumption that children are not affected by the pandemic based on the first findings in the first countries affected by the pandemic.

"The advent of mutant strains, notably the Alpha and Delta variants, has completely changed the situation! Now children are affected and can even develop severe forms and risk factors have been identified," she added.

The association also called for the strategic approach to be adapted to these new situations, which we are currently completely powerless to deal with, it considered.

"From preventive measures such as distancing or wearing a mask, to screening measures (PCR test), and treatment, the national strategy has not provided for specific measures adapted to children who are healthy, carriers or affected by the pandemic," reads the same source. The strategic approach must, according to the association, be tailored to these new situations against which "we are currently completely helpless."

The association recalled that children are likely to be infected since the very first days of life, or even the first hours, stressing that at a young age, distancing and quarantine is difficult if not impossible given the natural state of dependence of children and their vital needs.

According to the association, hospital beds are extremely limited for children and no COVID strategy has been deployed in pediatric wards at the moment.

Neonatal and pediatric IC beds are scarce throughout the republic in both the public and private sectors. The association stressed that pediatric emergencies are not organised to receive and screen suspected COVID children.

"The current vaccination strategy does not include children," the association pointed out, adding that around the world, children aged 12-18 are beginning to be vaccinated in preparation for the next school year.

"Research is underway to involve younger children. Some countries are starting to include children from grade 7 onwards," it indicated.