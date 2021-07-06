Tunisia: Covid-19 - Nearly 2 Million Vaccines Administered So Far

Tunis/Tunisia — 1,999,363 COVID-19 vaccines (1,407,013 first shots and 592,350 booster shots) have been administered since the start of the national jab drive last March 13 till July 5.

684,674 people are fully vaccinated, 592,350 of whom have received both shots and 92,324 have been administered only one shot as they had been infected with the virus, the Health Ministry said Tuesday.

Besides, 27,329 vaccines (16,151 first shots and 11,178 booster shots) were administered on July 5.

Overall, 3,082,684 people have registered on the national evax.tn platform.