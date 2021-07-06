Kenya Lionesses Confident of Good Show At Olympics

Kenya Lionesses head coach Felix Oloo has included three players who featured at 2016 Rio Olympics Games in his rugby sevens squad for the Tokyo Summer Olympics.

Philadelphia Orlando, who is the team captain, Sheila Chajira and Janet Okello are eying a return to the Olympics due July 23 to August 8 in the Japanese capital.

They are part of Oloo's squad of 13 players and a reserve that will do duty in the women's competition to be held from July 29 to July 31. Camilyne Oyuayo returns to the Olympics, but as the team manager.

Kenya Lionesses have been drawn against current Rugby World Cup Sevens and World Series title holders New Zealand, Russia and Great Britain in Pool "A".

Oloo described his side as a good blend of seniors and juniors.

"Character will get us to the knockout stages. We're playing the best and we believe we're also one of the best teams," said Oloo.

Oloo said he based his selection criteria on attendance, discipline, medical assessment, player fitness as well as understanding of the game and positional roles.

"We also have a few players missed out on the selection because they are yet to recover from injuries picked up in previous tournaments," said Oloo, who singled out Celestine Masinde, who was locked out by a knee injury and Naomi Amuguni, who had an ankle injury.

Orlando said one of the two big wigs, New Zealand and Great Britain will fall.

"It's a tough calling but we have to if we are to reach the knockout stages," said Orlando.

Kenya Lionesses

Philadelphia Orlando (Northern Suburbs, Captain), Sheila Chajira (Homeboyz), Stellah Wafula (Impala Saracens), Christabel Lindo (Impala Saracens), Leah Wambui (Homeboyz), Judith Auma (Homeboyz), Vivian Akumu (Nakuru), Sarah Oluche (Mwamba), Grace Adhiambo (Nakuru), Cynthia Atieno (Homeboyz), Janet Okello (Mwamba), Sinaida Aura (Northern Suburbs), Diana Awino (Impala).

Reserves: Enid Ouma (Homeboyz)

MANAGEMENT: Felix Oloo (Coach), Samuel Njogu (Assistant Coach), Ben Mahinda (Medic), Camilyne Oyuayo (Manageress)