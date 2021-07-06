Kenya's Covid-19 Positivity Rate Averages 7%

5 July 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Carolyne Tanui

Nairobi — Kenya COVID-19 positivity rate rose to 9 percent Monday from the 7.3 percent recorded Sunday after 185 more people tested positive for the disease.

Daily statistics from the Ministry of Health show that the new cases were detected from 2,047 samples tested.

The positivity rate has averaged 7 percent in the last week.

The statistics also show that there were 15 deaths that occurred on diverse dates in the months of June, but were reported late. It raised the fatality toll to 3,690.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the recovery toll rose to 128,811 after 1,186 patients were cleared including 84 who were discharged from various health facilities countrywide.

Kenya has accelerated the COVID-19 vaccination exercise since February when it first received 1.02 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine through the COVAX facility.

As at July 5, the uptake of the second dose by priority groups was as follows: aged 58 years and above 142,676, Health Workers 90,954, Teachers 62,724, Others 128,004, while Security Officers were at 35,415.

Nairobi accounts for the highest cases at 94 followed by Bungoma 25, Mombasa 16, Machakos 11, Kakamega 7, Tana River 5, Kilifi 5, 2 Kiambu 4, Homa Bay 3

