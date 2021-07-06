South Africa: Waheeda Amien Appointed to Advisory Committee On Matrimonial Property Law

6 July 2021
University of Cape Town (Cape Town)

Associate Professor Waheeda Amien, an academic in the University of Cape Town's (UCT) Faculty of Law, has been selected to serve as a member of the South African Law Reform Commission's (SALRC) Advisory Committee on the Review of Aspects of Matrimonial Property Law.

The committee is in the process of investigating how to achieve legislative fairness and justice in regard to interpersonal relationships between spouses. Associate Professor Amien's role involves reviewing the current law on matrimonial property and recommending necessary changes to ensure that it meets societal needs.

Amien is an expert in family law and human rights, particularly religious and customary family laws, and her research places special focus on Muslim family law. She teaches both undergraduate and postgraduate students in UCT's Department of Public Law. As a committee member, she will provide assistance, advice and constructive criticism on how to develop and formulate proposals for matrimonial property law in South Africa.

"I am looking forward to making a positive impact on the lives of many who are marginalised by the current laws."

"I am very excited about my appointment. I am looking forward to making a positive impact on the lives of many who are marginalised by the current laws on matrimonial property," said Amien.

Significant appointment

At the advent of democracy, and in line with the Constitution, Amien said, law experts reviewed and reformed many laws that afforded black South Africans rights they did not have before. However, prior to establishing the SALRC Advisory Committee on the Review of Aspects of Matrimonial Property Law, the necessary matrimonial property law reforms were given little consideration.

"This is an incredibly important area of law, since it impacts directly on the socio‑economic conditions of spouses," said Amien.

"When a marriage terminates through divorce or death, women in religious marriages, especially, are left financially bereft. Now we have an opportunity to assist the SALRC to consider how best to protect and advance women and others' rights."

Applying research

In the short and medium term, the position will allow Amien to apply her research findings in a practical context. In the long term, she hopes that her contribution will assist with improving the socio‑economic circumstances of marginalised spouses, such as women in religious marriages.

"This appointment is public recognition of my expertise in the area of family law and human rights. It's also an opportunity to apply my work to effect positive law reform in a significant aspect of marriage laws," Amien said.

Read the original article on UCT.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 University of Cape Town. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: UCT

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Finance Minister's Claims on Zimbabwe Economy Fact-Checked
How Aquaculture and Innovation Helps Farmer Grow Her Business
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
More Than 2 Million Kenyans Reportedly on the Brink of Starvation
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X