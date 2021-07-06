Liberia: I Take Liberia-France Relationship Seriously

6 July 2021
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

President George Weah expresses delight for Liberia-France relations, saying he is exceedingly glad that Liberia is feeling the impact of France's presence in the country, evidenced by the donation of 56,000 rapid antigenic tests and 4OSIRIS3 Transport Respirators to help in the Covid-19 fight.

"I want to thank the government and people of France for this wonderful donation which comes on the back of my meeting with my friend and brother, President Macron. Let me also emphasize that I take Liberia-France relationship very seriously," the Executive Mansion quotes President Weah as saying.

The Ambassador of France to Liberia formally presented the consignment to President Weah Saturday, July 3, 2021, upon the President's arrival from Paris, France where he attended the Generation Equality Forum along with other world leaders.

President Weah expressed gratitude to the Government of France for its continuous support to Liberia, mainly as the country battles the resurgence of the virus.

The President particularly stresses that he is not surprised by the interventions France continues to make to his government's development drive, considering what France did when he first visited Paris a few weeks into his Presidency.

According to the Executive Mansion, President Weah applauded the French Government's Covid-19 Emergency Humanitarian Aid to Liberia, promising that the donation will be utilized properly to fight the raging pandemic.

The release says the donation will go a long way in decongesting the national Reference Laboratory which conducts the PCR tests.

The Liberian leader assured the French government and the people of Liberia's unflinching commitment in ensuring that the relationship between the two countries is deeply harnessed from time to time.

The President was met on arrival at the RIA by a horde of government officials led by then acting Chair of the Cabinet, Samuel D. Tweah, who is Minister of Finance and Development Planning.

President Weah on Monday, June 28, 2021, departed the country for Paris, France where he joined other world leaders to attend the Generation Equality Forum.

