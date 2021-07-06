Liberia: Kemayah Appointed Co-Chair On High-Level Task Force On Halving Global Violence

Liberia's Foreign Minister Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayan has been appointed co-chair on the high-level task force on halving global violence.

Others appointed are Madam Lindiwe Zulu, Minister of Social Development of South Africa; Madam Patricia Danzi, Director General of Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation, Switzerland; and Madam Fiorella Salazar Rojas, Minister of Justice and Peace, Costa Rica.

The appointments were made by the Pathfinders, in collaboration with Wilton Park, and with the support of the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office (FCDO), Swiss Development Cooperation (SDC), and the German Federal Foreign Office (GFFO).

Delivering his acceptance speech during the First Meeting of the High-Level Task Force on Halving Global Violence, Minister Kemayah expressed delight to be a part of this global movement with the overarching goal of halving global violence by 2030; and more so; extend thanks and appreciation for his preferment to serve as Co-Chair of this global High-Level Task Force on Halving Global Violence.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, Minister Kemayah said the impact of violence cannot be overly emphasized, noting that violence threatens social and economic progress; wrecks political and social structures; undermines democracy, and regrettably; leads to the loss of lives globally.

Liberian Foreign Minister commended the Pathfinders for Peaceful, Just and Inclusive Societies; Wilton Park; the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) of the United Kingdom; the Swiss Development Cooperation (SDC); and the German Federal Foreign Office (GFFO); for the outstanding role and leadership they are providing in driving the movement to halve global violence.

Accordingly, Minister Kemayah mentioned that he is pleased to participate in the inaugural meeting of the Task Force; and looks forward to working with other Co-Chairs and members of the Task Force for the attainment of the mandate.

He said when he received the invitation extended to him to serve as Co-chair on the High-level Task Force; comprising of global eminent personalities; he responded in the affirmative; as a further manifestation of the unwavering commitment towards engendering peaceful, just, and inclusive societies in general; and in particular, concerted efforts; aimed at reducing all forms of violence.

"Indubitably; violent conflicts are some of the most brutal and devastating forms of violence. Liberia has had its share of the devastating effects, and has taken significant strides; aimed at ending fragility and addressing the root causes of conflict; decreasing violent tendencies; fostering social cohesion and reconciliation; sustaining peace and improving overall national security", Minister Kemayah said.

Minister Kemayah stated that the Government of Liberia, under President Weah continues to work with communities and partners; in addressing the drivers of violence; including exclusion and marginalization; gender and sexual-based violence through the implementation of social protection interventions; aimed at decreasing economic inequalities; decrease regional disparities; as well as, to sustain the gains that have been made.

The key step in this effort for Pathfinders is to forge a high-ambition platform that inspires political leadership, recruits champions and drives national and local action towards an equally ambitious goal of halving global violence by 2030.

This platform was launched at the Peace One Day event in September 2020. Pathfinders are currently building a multi-stakeholder coalition of political and civil society leaders, policy influencers and renowned experts, and activists, and community organizers who will act as champions of Halving Global Violence and be key advocates for evidence-based solutions, innovative partnerships, and new ways of financing to achieve the target of worldwide 50% violence reduction.