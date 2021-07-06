Kenya: Quivers Lounge Shooting Suspect to Appear in Court

The man who shot two police officers and a woman at Quivers Lounge in Nairobi will be charged in court today after he surrendered to authorities yesterday.

Mr Obadiah Kuria, the head of the Special Crimes Unit at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), said the man will be charged with attempted murder for shooting the three at the bar on Thika road on Friday night.

The suspect may not take a plea as detectives will be seeking more time to complete investigations into the shootings.

"We are processing him to establish whether he is a licensed gun holder, even as we check on the status of two of his victims that suffered critical injuries," said Mr Kuria.

Detectives will also conduct a ballistic analysis of the spent cartridges that were collected at the scene of crime on the night of the incident.

Yesterday, Kasarani Sub-County Police Commander Peter Mwanzo confirmed to the Daily Nation that the man surrendered to the DCI headquarters in the company of his lawyer, Mr Cliff Ombetta.

Police had classified the gunman as armed and dangerous, after the shootout.

It is reported that on Friday night at around 9.30pm, officers from Kasarani police station received a report indicating that two officers allegedly had an argument involving a woman named Felistas Nziza, resulting in a shootout.

CCTV footage seen by the Daily Nation shows the man approaching the officers and talking to them before drawing his gun, shooting at them three times and then fleeing in a car.

Victims' identities

The victims were identified as Constable Festus Musyoka attached to Starehe DCI and Constable Lawrence Muturi, of Kasarani's Petty Crime.

Mr Musyoka was shot on the left side of his neck, Mr Muturi was shot on the hand while Ms Nziza was shot in the abdomen.

One of the officers and the woman were rushed to Nehema Uhai Hospital, after which the officer was transferred to the Nairobi Hospital.

The other officer checked himself into Radiant Hospital in Pangani where he was treated and discharged.

"Two of the victims are in serious condition while the other is stable. We are seeking to get the owner of the car to know who had it on this day," Mr Mwazo had said before the shooter surrendered.

One of the officers was arrested as investigations to unravel the mystery gunman continued.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Police said the victims were among the last officers to leave the venue, where they were attending the birthday party of Kasarani OCS, Chief Inspector Benard Ongoro.

Fatal shooting

Elsewhere, a manhunt has been launched for a female police officer who is the prime suspect in the Monday morning fatal shooting of Police Constable John Ogweno of Kasarani police line in Nakuru.

The officer is suspected to have shot her colleague around 2:30am.

According to police reports, Mr Ogweno's body was discovered in his car seat around 7am at the parking lot, with blood oozing from the nose. The car, a Toyota Corolla, was found with the driver's window broken and the engine running.

It is suspected that he was shot on the right side of the head.

"One empty cartridge of 9mm was recovered at the scene. The stone used to smash the car window and an iron bar were also recovered and treated as exhibits," an officer told the Nation.

The Ceska pistol issued to the deceased was missing and is suspected to have been stolen by the female suspect.

A police circular seen by the Nation has urged all police stations to be on the lookout for the suspect and treat her as armed and dangerous.

"(Suspect's name) who has since gone missing, is the prime suspect into the murder and has since fled to an unknown destination with the said firearm. If seen, treat her as armed and dangerous. Please keep a sharp lookout and if traced, recover the firearm and arrest the holder with her accomplices," adds the circular.