Malawi: Challenging Criminalisation of Adolescent Sexuality in Malawi

6 July 2021
Southern Africa Litigation Centre (Johannesburg)
press release

On 7 July 2021 the High Court in Blantyre will hear the case of an adolescent child of 15 years old who was arrested and charged with the offence of Defilement contrary to section 138(1) of the Penal Code due to having a consensual sexual relationship with another child.

The applicant filed an application for criminal review, in which he argues that section 138(1) of the Penal Code is overly broad and criminalises both abusive acts against children as well as non-exploitive consensual sexual conduct between adolescents.

The High Court will be asked to determine the following:

· Whether the overly broad application of the offence of defilement as it applies to consensual sexual relations between adolescent children, allows law enforcement officers to scrutinise and assume control of the intimate relationships of the Applicant and other adolescents, thereby violating their right to privacy and dignity as provided under sections 19(1) and 21 of the Constitution of the Republic of Malawi.

· Whether section 138(1) of the Penal Code is contrary to the right of equality provided for in section 20 of the Constitution, in that it expressly discriminates against the Applicant, a male child, based on sex, for it prohibits only having "carnal knowledge" of "girls under 16 years."

· Whether the offence of defilement under section 138(1) constitutes a breach of the rights of the Applicant and other children by exposing them to treatment that is inconsistent with their best interests and welfare, which is protected by section 23(1) of the Constitution. The application of section 138(1) to adolescent children who engage in consensual, non-exploitative sexual relations amounts to treatment or punishment harmful to their health and natural development. It exposes adolescent children to the criminal justice system at a young age

The applicant is being represented by Chikondi Chijozi and Ruth Kaima.

Issued by the Southern Africa Litigation Centre (SALC) and Centre for Human Rights Education, Advice and Assistance (CHREAA)

Read the original article on SALC.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Southern Africa Litigation Centre. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SALC

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Finance Minister's Claims on Zimbabwe Economy Fact-Checked
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
How Aquaculture and Innovation Helps Farmer Grow Her Business
More Than 2 Million Kenyans Reportedly on the Brink of Starvation
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X