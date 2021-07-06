Mozambique: Ten Murdered in Attack On Muidumbe Village

Maputo — A group of about ten terrorists attacked Namande village in Muidumbe district, in the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado, killing ten people and destroying an unspecified number of houses, according to a report in Tuesday's issue of the independent newssheet "Mediafax".

Namande is near the boundary between Muidumbe and Mueda districts, and is only about ten kilometres from Mueda town, which contains the headquarters of the northern operational command of the Mozambicans defence and security forces.

Four of the villagers killed were beheaded. Some Namande residents were still missing as of Monday and it is feared they were kidnapped by the terrorists.

Shortly before the village was attacked, the terrorists clashed with a local militia. Three militiamen are known to have died, and it is believed that some of the jihadists were wounded in the fighting.

A second newsletter, "Carta de Mocambique", said that terrorists also attempted to occupy the premises of the Mozambique LNG project in the Afungi Peninsula in Palma district. The Mozambique LNG project is run by a consort headed by the French oil and gas company, Total. After the jihadist attack on the town of Palma on 24 March, Total withdrew all its staff from Afungi. Since then the premises have been controlled by the defence and security forces.

Without giving an exact date, the newsletter said the terrorist group attacked several villages in Palma district, in an attempt to disperse the units of the defence forces stationed at Afungi. The attempt failed, and the Mozambican forces remain in control of Afungi.

There is an aerodrome at Afungi, through which the defence forces receive supplies. Doubtless the terrorists hoped to seize this facility.