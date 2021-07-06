South Africa: Township Transition Models Can Create Beautiful and Highly Functional Living Environments

5 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Janet Cherry

To meet the challenges of the climate crisis involves a fundamental rethink of how living and working spaces are designed and constructed. In addition, critical thinking is needed to address how services in South Africa are provided and how the majority of citizens can benefit from the vital transition from fossil fuel.

Janet Cherry is Professor of Development Studies at Nelson Mandela University.

Eco-estates and alternative building technologies are not new to South Africa but, to date, they have been confined to the affluent sectors of our society. Behind high electric fences, wealthy households have gone off-grid, sunk boreholes and dug septic tanks, and become independent of failing municipalities and Eskom. In some cases, they have built beautiful homes of wood and stone, sandbags and cob.

Most working-class households are living in townships where they are dependent on the allocation of free basic services by dysfunctional municipalities. Those living in informal settlements aspire to be in formal housing, still provided by the government in the form of the ubiquitous RDP model of cement block houses with bulk electricity, water and sewerage infrastructure.

The Climate Justice Charter envisages a just transition in respect of where and how people live -- what...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

