South Africa: Suspended Chief Magistrate and Ex-Deputy Minister Tell Commission That Bosasa Security Upgrades Were 'Shoddy'

6 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Karabo Mafolo

Desmond Nair, the suspended Pretoria chief magistrate, has told the Zondo Commission that the camera system installed at his home by a Bosasa employee was 'shoddy'. And Thabang Makwetla, former deputy minister of justice and correctional services, said the alarm system Bosasa installed in his home stopped working soon after.

On Monday, suspended Pretoria chief magistrate Desmond Nair and former deputy minister of justice and correctional services, Thabang Makwetla, told the Zondo Commission that the security upgrades Bosasa installed at their homes were not up to par.

Nair, who was the first to appear before the commission on Monday morning, said that he had contracted Doofjam Kumar Bejoo, who worked for a Bosasa-linked company, to install and repair an electric fence, camera system and alarm beams at his home.

Nair said the work on the security upgrades was "absolutely shoddy [and] pathetic workmanship. I can't rewind or fast-forward footage from the camera system. I had to go to the undercover garage to access the camera, which puts me at further risk".

When Nair initially contracted Bejoo, he was "alive to the fact that he worked for a service provider", which was the Bosasa subsidiary, Sondolo IT, which started providing services...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

