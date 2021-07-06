South Africa: Mobile Clinics and Loudhailers - Getting People in Rural Areas Vaccinated

analysis

Better communication and access to vaccination sites in rural areas are concerns in Bitou Municipality as the vaccination process continues for the elderly.

Retired nurse Aronda Barkhuizen from the Bitou Municipality says that to vaccinate people in rural areas the government must "use a mobile clinic".

Barkhuizen met Daily Maverick at the Kwanokuthula Community Day Clinic (CDC) in the Bitou Municipality (Plettenberg Bay and surrounding areas) where she received her vaccination. She had brought along some of her neighbours at 6am to wait for their jabs.

A man queues for his Covid-19 vaccine inside Kwanokuthula Community Day Centre and vaccination site, near Plettenberg Bay on 24 June 2021. (Photo: Victoria O'Regan)

Barkhuizen worked as a nurse in Wittedrift, a remote part of the municipality, before retiring in March. She registered for her vaccination at the beginning of June via the Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS).

Although she did not have an appointment, she decided to go to the walk-in line for her vaccination. When she arrived at the clinic there were about 20 people waiting in line.

"Use a mobile clinic," in remote areas, she said. "Take the mobile clinic to certain points." This would help pensioners in areas...