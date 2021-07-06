South Africa: Mobile Clinics and Loudhailers - Getting People in Rural Areas Vaccinated

6 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Suné Payne

Better communication and access to vaccination sites in rural areas are concerns in Bitou Municipality as the vaccination process continues for the elderly.

Retired nurse Aronda Barkhuizen from the Bitou Municipality says that to vaccinate people in rural areas the government must "use a mobile clinic".

Barkhuizen met Daily Maverick at the Kwanokuthula Community Day Clinic (CDC) in the Bitou Municipality (Plettenberg Bay and surrounding areas) where she received her vaccination. She had brought along some of her neighbours at 6am to wait for their jabs.

A man queues for his Covid-19 vaccine inside Kwanokuthula Community Day Centre and vaccination site, near Plettenberg Bay on 24 June 2021. (Photo: Victoria O'Regan)

Barkhuizen worked as a nurse in Wittedrift, a remote part of the municipality, before retiring in March. She registered for her vaccination at the beginning of June via the Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS).

Although she did not have an appointment, she decided to go to the walk-in line for her vaccination. When she arrived at the clinic there were about 20 people waiting in line.

"Use a mobile clinic," in remote areas, she said. "Take the mobile clinic to certain points." This would help pensioners in areas...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
More Than 2 Million Kenyans Reportedly on the Brink of Starvation
How Aquaculture and Innovation Helps Farmer Grow Her Business
Finance Minister's Claims on Zimbabwe Economy Fact-Checked
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X