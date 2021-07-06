South Africa: Top Cop Jeremy Vearey Turns to High Court After Security Detail Terminated

analysis

'It cannot be excluded that the purpose of withdrawing my protection is to discourage me from testifying in high-profile criminal matters scheduled to take place as a result of my investigations,' says veteran policeman.

Former Western Cape Deputy Provincial Commissioner (Detective Services) Jeremy Vearey has told the Western Cape High Court that there is a real and imminent threat to his life.

Vearey on 5 July submitted an urgent application to the Western Cape High Court to have a decision by Provincial Commissioner Tembekile Phathekile to remove Vearey's security reviewed and set aside.

Police Minister Bheki Cele and National Commissioner Khehla Sitole have also been cited as respondents.

In an affidavit, Vearey stated that the removal of his security after his dismissal by Sitole in May would jeopardise his testimony in upcoming high-profile "guns to gangs" criminal matters.

"It cannot be excluded that the purpose of withdrawing my protection is to discourage me from testifying in high-profile criminal matters scheduled to take place as a result of my investigations.

"My change in employment status does not change the prevalence of the threats against myself," said Vearey.

The veteran officer further claimed that there was an...