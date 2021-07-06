South Africa: Top Cop Jeremy Vearey Turns to High Court After Security Detail Terminated

5 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Thamm

'It cannot be excluded that the purpose of withdrawing my protection is to discourage me from testifying in high-profile criminal matters scheduled to take place as a result of my investigations,' says veteran policeman.

Former Western Cape Deputy Provincial Commissioner (Detective Services) Jeremy Vearey has told the Western Cape High Court that there is a real and imminent threat to his life.

Vearey on 5 July submitted an urgent application to the Western Cape High Court to have a decision by Provincial Commissioner Tembekile Phathekile to remove Vearey's security reviewed and set aside.

Police Minister Bheki Cele and National Commissioner Khehla Sitole have also been cited as respondents.

In an affidavit, Vearey stated that the removal of his security after his dismissal by Sitole in May would jeopardise his testimony in upcoming high-profile "guns to gangs" criminal matters.

"It cannot be excluded that the purpose of withdrawing my protection is to discourage me from testifying in high-profile criminal matters scheduled to take place as a result of my investigations.

"My change in employment status does not change the prevalence of the threats against myself," said Vearey.

The veteran officer further claimed that there was an...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
More Than 2 Million Kenyans Reportedly on the Brink of Starvation
How Aquaculture and Innovation Helps Farmer Grow Her Business
Finance Minister's Claims on Zimbabwe Economy Fact-Checked
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X