South Africa: Thembisile Patekile Picks Up the Somewhat Poisoned Police Chalice of Western Cape Commissioner

analysis

The top-cop seat has courted controversy for years, with words including 'corrupt' and 'cutthroat' bandied about. Now a new, permanent provincial commissioner has been appointed, against a backdrop of intense cop infighting.

On Thursday, 1 July 2021, it emerged that Lieutenant-General Thembisile Patekile was the Western Cape's new permanent police commissioner.

This came roughly a month after National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole signed off on the dismissal of Jeremy Vearey, a major-general who had led Western Cape detectives and was previously in the running to head the province's police.

Vearey's controversial dismissal in May, over Facebook posts, caused an outcry among some who believed he was intentionally kicked out of the service due to deep-rooted cop corruption he claimed to know about.

The Vearey situation extends to Patekile, who recently, while still acting as provincial commissioner before his permanent appointment, signed off on a letter informing Vearey that a security detail assigned to him would be withdrawn.

Vearey, who may soon testify in a high-profile organised crime case, had told Daily Maverick this would further endanger his life and equated to cops siding with criminals.

Some of his supporters felt his dismissal, which he is challenging, removed all obstacles in...