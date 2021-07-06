South Africa: Thembisile Patekile Picks Up the Somewhat Poisoned Police Chalice of Western Cape Commissioner

5 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Caryn Dolley

The top-cop seat has courted controversy for years, with words including 'corrupt' and 'cutthroat' bandied about. Now a new, permanent provincial commissioner has been appointed, against a backdrop of intense cop infighting.

On Thursday, 1 July 2021, it emerged that Lieutenant-General Thembisile Patekile was the Western Cape's new permanent police commissioner.

This came roughly a month after National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole signed off on the dismissal of Jeremy Vearey, a major-general who had led Western Cape detectives and was previously in the running to head the province's police.

Vearey's controversial dismissal in May, over Facebook posts, caused an outcry among some who believed he was intentionally kicked out of the service due to deep-rooted cop corruption he claimed to know about.

The Vearey situation extends to Patekile, who recently, while still acting as provincial commissioner before his permanent appointment, signed off on a letter informing Vearey that a security detail assigned to him would be withdrawn.

Vearey, who may soon testify in a high-profile organised crime case, had told Daily Maverick this would further endanger his life and equated to cops siding with criminals.

Some of his supporters felt his dismissal, which he is challenging, removed all obstacles in...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Business
Central African Republic
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
More Than 2 Million Kenyans Reportedly on the Brink of Starvation
How Aquaculture and Innovation Helps Farmer Grow Her Business
Finance Minister's Claims on Zimbabwe Economy Fact-Checked
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X