Angola: President Pays Tribute to Former Ombudsman

Luanda — President João Lourenço paid Tuesday tribute to the former Ombudsman, Carlos Alberto Ferreira Pinto, who died last Friday of illness.

João Lourenço, who was accompanied by the First Lady, Ana Dias Lourenço, bowed to the casket containing the remains of the deceased leader, and offered his condolences to the bereaved family.

In the book of condolences, the Angolan Head of State underlined the work carried out by the former Ombudsman and MPLA activist.

Carlos Alberto Ferreira Pinto was also 1st vice-president of the MPLA Parliamentary Group, in the III legislature of the National Assembly.

"As Ombudsman, Carlos Alberto Ferreira Pinto, contributed significantly to the effort aimed at bringing justice at the service of the citizen to raise their awareness of citizenship," he wrote.

To the Angolan President, the death of Carlos Alberto Ferreira Pinto constitutes an irreparable loss and leaves his family, friends and professional colleagues desolate, to whom he offers his deepest and most sincere condolences".

MPs, Government officials, magistrates, representatives of political parties, diplomatic corps, defence and security bodies and other individuals also paid tribute to the former Ombudsman, whose remains will be buried this afternoon in Luanda.