Tanzania: Secretary Blinken's Call With Tanzanian President Hassan

6 July 2021
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
document By Office of the Spokesperson

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan today.

They discussed the importance of the ongoing international partnership to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and how the United States can support Tanzania in fighting the pandemic. Secretary Blinken and President Hassan addressed regional security issues, including Tanzania's positive role as a peacekeeping contributor and areas for potential future cooperation.

Secretary Blinken and President Hassan also spoke about the importance of political rights and civil liberties, as well as our shared efforts to ensure a democratic, peaceful, free, and prosperous future for all Tanzanians.

