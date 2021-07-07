South Africa: Zuma Is a 'Recalcitrant, Deliberately Defiant Litigant' Who Must Be Arrested, High Court Told

analysis

Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi has told the High Court in Pietermaritzburg that Jacob Zuma must be arrested before the clock strikes midnight on Wednesday, 7 July.

Acting for the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi on Tuesday, 6 July, made short shrift of arguments put forward by his legal peer Dali Mpofu in the Pietermaritzburg High Court, as both argued for and against the impending arrest and imprisonment of former president Jacob Zuma.

Arguments ran past 6pm, with judgment reserved until Friday. This means the order for Zuma's arrest remains in place. Whether police will enforce it, however, remains to be seen.

"Mr Zuma has not handed himself over to police, as he was ordered to do by the Constitutional Court. It is now two days since he was supposed to do that; he is again taking the law into his own hands. He has not asked for the variation of that period before the Constitutional Court," Ngcukaitobi told Judge Jerome...