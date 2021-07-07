Rwanda: Kimironko Market - All Traders to Be Tested for Covid-19

Vendors in Kimironko market will all undergo Covid tests as authorities seek to establish the extent to which the virus has spread in the sector in the wake of a rise in new infections.

The exercise is part of the renewed efforts by Gasabo District to tackle the Covid pandemic which has permeated through all districts of the country.

The decision was taken after a district assessment revealed that there has been a sharp rise in Covid cases in Kimironko sector especially in the commercial and business zones.

Umuhoza Rwabukumba, the Executive Secretary of Kimironko Sector, said that; "This decision has been taken due to the increase Covid new cases in our sector."

Kimironko accounts for at least 43 per cent of Covid cases in Gasabo District, especially businesses zones.

"We agreed to take new measures to prevent the virus spread hikes," Rwabukumba said.

She urged residence and market vendors to use their mutuelle de santé cards for Covid tests at the health centres. In private clinics, a rapid test costs Rwf10, 000.

Asked about the customers and the reason why they chose Kimironko market, she said; "Customers will be required to observe the usual preventive measures including hand washing, wearing facemasks and social distancing among others,"

"We did this in Kimironko alone because it is the hotspot for the virus in Gasabo District."

Kimironko is one of the major food markets in Kigali. Like most major markets in the country, it has a market radio which constantly relays sensitisation messages about Covid.

Market vendors weigh in

One vendor said that they work 12 days in a month.

"The Covid test cost is not only high but also the taxes are still a problem for us because we are working 12 days but we pay taxes for 30 days," said Sophie Mukamana, calling support to get free tests.

Innocent Bahizi, the leader of Kimironko Market, disclosed that there plans to close the market but vendors pleaded with authorities and they shelved the idea.

"Every vendor who has mutuelle de santé is advised to go to a health centre and take the test. Private clinics are also here to facilitate traders" Bahizi added.