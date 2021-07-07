Burkina Faso: Government-Backed Militias in Burkina Faso Accused of Abuses

Henry Wilkins / VOA
Members of civilian militias gather in Zagtouli, Burkina Faso, February 14, 2021.
6 July 2021
Voice of America (Washington, DC)
By Henry Wilkins

Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso — The attack in Burkina Faso last month that killed 160 civilians was in retaliation for activity by pro-government civilian militias in the area, according to Human Rights Watch.

In the daytime, Daouda Diallo is a scientist. By night, he is one of Burkina Faso's most prominent human rights campaigners.

He runs the Collective Against Impunity and Stigmatization of Communities, a campaigning group set up in the wake of the Yirgou massacre, an attack that saw around 200 people killed, mostly from the Fulani ethnic group, in early 2019.

In Burkina Faso's conflict with the Islamic State group and al-Qaida, the number of civilians killed by security forces has often come close to the numbers killed by the terror groups.

Diallo has been deeply affected by this.

"I'm a very sensitive person -- I like to help the widow and the orphan, the vulnerable. ... I've devoted my time to this, but it's not an easy job, and I go unpaid. I do it for humanitarian reasons," Diallo told VOA.

Diallo also points out that one of the government's most controversial policies is a law that allows preexisting civilian militias, known as koglweogos, to be armed and trained by the government.

The new force is called the Volunteers for the Defense of the Homeland, or VDPs.

When the law was created in 2020, Human Rights Watch said arming poorly trained civilians could lead to abuses.

So far, at least 95 people have been killed in 38 incidents of violence against civilians by VDPs, according to data from the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project.

Henry Wilkins / VOA
A member of a civilian militia at a rally in Zagtouli, Burkina Faso, February 14, 2021.

A man, whose full name has been withheld to protect his safety, says he watched as VDPs killed two of his neighbors after accusing them of being terrorists.

"...Issa was sick and decided to go to the market. The VDPs shot at him there. Issa ran to his house, where they killed him. Bad things happen. That's why I had to run away. The militias are chasing you; the terrorists are chasing you."

Burkina Faso's Ministry of Defense did not respond to VOA's interview request about the incident.

One VDP leader, who asked to not be named, said most VDPs simply want to defend their homeland, many having had terrifying encounters with terrorists themselves.

"The terrorists came and burned my house. They were looking for me, but fortunately I was not around. They also killed some of my neighbors and burned their houses as well. It's because of that I really felt I had to join the VDPs," he said.

A leader of the ruling MPP party admits it's possible VDPs commit abuses -- but says they are necessary.

"Within the framework of the fight against terrorism, we are obliged to face the fact that the VDPs make a very big contribution," said Lassane Sawadogo, MPP Party Executive Secretary.

As widespread protests against insecurity in Burkina Faso have swept the country in recent weeks, President Roch Marc Christian Kabore said he will reform the VDPs as one way of improving security.

Diallo says the government should take corrective action quickly. However, the government has yet to say what its actions will be.

Read the original article on VOA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: VOA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
eSwatini Army in Charge After Protests, Deaths - Rights Group
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
How Aquaculture and Innovation Help Farmer Grow Her Business
Finance Minister's Claims on Zimbabwe Economy Fact-Checked
Covid-19 'Vaccine Apartheid' Denies Africans Entry to Europe

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X