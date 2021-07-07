Kenya: Tokyo Here We Come! First Batch of Team Kenya Departs

Team Kenya's journey to the Tokyo Olympic Games, the venue where the country's medal haul started 57 years ago, got underway in earnest Tuesday.

National Olympics Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) has released the schedule for Team Kenya's departure for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

The team of 88 sportsmen and women will leave for the Games in 17 batches so as to ease Covid-19 testing procedure upon arrival in Japan.

Wilson Kiprugut Chumo won Kenya's maiden medal, a bronze in the men's 800m, during the 1964 Tokyo Summer Games. Kenya now has 301 medals; 31 gold, 38 silver and 34 bronze.

Team Kenya for Tokyo Olympics chef de mission, Waithaka Kioni and chief executive Officer, Wangui Kibe, alongside athletes' representative, Humphrey Kayange and Covid-19 liaison officer, Susan Adhiambo, were the first to leave the country at 6pm Tuesday.

Kioni's team will attend the Delegates Registration Meeting ahead of the teams' arrivals in Tokyo.

"The teams have been divided into small travel parties in order to manage the risks of Covid-19 infection as well as in accordance with the period of stay guidelines by the organisers," said Olympic Kenya acting secretary general, Francis Mutuku.

The first athletes to depart for Japan will be the Malkia Strikers, who leave for a pre-Olympics camp at Kurume City in two batches on Thursday and Friday.

Kenya Sevens and Kenya Lionesses rugby sevens teams will leave in four batches to Kurume City with Shujaa set to depart on Friday and Saturday respectively, followed by Lionesses on Sunday and Monday.

Athletics team will follow with sprinters leaving on July 13 followed by taekwondo and women's beach volleyball teams on July 17.

The remaining athletics team will leave in six batches with the women's and men's marathons being the last to leave on August 1 and 2.

The full schedule of Team Kenya departures:

Departure Date Team

6-Jul-21 CDM Team

8-Jul-21 Volleyball Delegation 1

9-Jul-21 Volleyball Delegation 2

9-Jul-21 Rugby Men Delegation 1

10-Jul-21 Rugby Men Delegation 2

11-Jul-21 Rugby Women Delegation 1

12-Jul-21 Rugby Women Delegation 2

13-Jul-21 Athletics Sprinters Delegation 1

17-Jul-21 Taekwondo, Beach Volleyball

18-Jul-21 Boxing, Volleyball, Swimming

23-Jul Athletics Delegation 2

24-Jul Athletics Delegation 3

25-Jul Athletics Delegation 4

27-Jul Athletics Delegation 5

1-Aug Athletics Delegation 6

31st Jul - 2nd Aug Marathon & RaceWalk