Ethiopia: News - Ethiopia Tells UNSC It Rejects "Unwelcome Meddling" By League of Arab States

M. Gerth-Niculescu/Deutsche Welle
A view of a wall of Ethiopia's Grand Renaissance Dam.
6 July 2021
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — In a letter from Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Demeke Mekonnen and sent to the United Nations Security Council, Ethiopia says it "rejects the unwelcome meddling by the League of Arab States on the matter of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD)."

The letter followed the Arab League's "submission of a letter to the UN Security Council and UN General Assembly to intervene in the matter," Ethiopia said.

MoFA Statement

Ethiopia rejects the unwelcome meddling by the League of Arab States on the matter of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) following the League's submission of a letter to the UN Security Council and UN General Assembly to intervene in the matter.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, Demeke Mekonnnen sent a letter to the president of the UNSC on Monday (July 05) stating that his country is disappointed by the Arab League for addressing the UN on a matter that does not fall within its purview.

The League of Arab States has a reputation for its unfettered and unconditional support to any claim Egypt has presented on the issue of the Nile, the letter adds.

The approach followed by the League risks undermining the friendly and cooperative relations between AU and the Arab League since the trilateral negotiation on the GERD is underway under the auspices of the African Union (AU), the letter adds.

The letter notes that the AU, as a common organization for Ethiopia, Egypt, and Sudan, offers the tripartite platform to negotiate and reach a win-win outcome guided by the conviction of finding "African solutions to Africa's challenges."

The letter further states that Ethiopia is engaging in the trilateral negotiations in good faith and continuing its utmost commitment to make the AU-led process a success and calls on the two lower riparian countries of the Nile to remain faithful to the ongoing African Union-led negotiation.

Ethiopia also reiterates its request for the international community to encourage Egypt and Sudan to abide by the accepted principles of international law on the utilization of transboundary water resources. MoFA

Read the original article on Addis Standard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Addis Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Addis Standard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
eSwatini Army in Charge After Protests, Deaths - Rights Group
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
How Aquaculture and Innovation Help Farmer Grow Her Business
Finance Minister's Claims on Zimbabwe Economy Fact-Checked
Covid-19 'Vaccine Apartheid' Denies Africans Entry to Europe

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X