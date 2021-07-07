Ethiopians to Stage Demonstration in New York to Protest UNSC Meeting On GERD

6 July 2021
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

The Ethiopian Dispaora in various states of the U.S are planning to stage a demonstration in New York City to oppose the meeting of the UN Security Council on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is set to hold a meeting on the GERD this coming Thursday following the request of Egypt.

Peace and Unity Taskforce Ethiopia in Washington DC Coordinator, Tasew Melakehiwot told ENA that the aim of the demonstration is to oppose the UNSC meeting on GERD which Ethiopia strongly believes will only be resolved through AU-led negotiations.

"GERD is an existential matter for Ethiopia and Ethiopians. The meddling of the Arab League and the United Nations is totally unacceptable," he pointed out.

Representatives of the demonstrators have prepared flyers and letters to be delivered to diplomats and UNSC representatives of countries, it was learned.

Ethiopians and foreigners of Ethiopian origin from New York, New Jersey, Boston, Connecticut, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Washington DC, and Maryland are expected to take part in the demonstration, according to Tasew.

The Ethiopian Diaspora have vowed to continue supporting the dam in all ways, including financially.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ENA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
eSwatini Army in Charge After Protests, Deaths - Rights Group
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Covid-19 'Vaccine Apartheid' Denies Africans Entry to Europe
How Aquaculture and Innovation Help Farmer Grow Her Business
Finance Minister's Claims on Zimbabwe Economy Fact-Checked

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X