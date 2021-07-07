Rwanda: Young Rwandan Players to Watch at Cecafa U-23 Tournament

Amavubi U-23 are being put under their paces as they continue intensive training sessions ahead of the forthcoming CECAFA U-23 challenge slated from July 17 in Bahir Dar, Ethiopia.

The tournament was expected to kick off on Saturday, July 3 but a meeting that brought together seven Member Associations of CECAFA decided to postpone the competition by two weeks as they waited for the coronavirus pandemic to ease up.

Tactician Sosthene Habimana selected a 35-man provisional squad which will be reduced to 26 a few days prior to the tournament.

Times Sport looks at young Rwandan players to watch during the tournament.

Jean-Pierre Ishimwe (APR FC)

League champions APR FC have been strong in nearly every department of the pitch but goalkeeping remained their biggest weakness since the departure of Yves Kimenyi to Rayon Sports in 2019.

The return of Fiacre Ntwari who is on loan at Marine FC was on the cards as the club's leadership looked for a replacement for Omar Rwabugiri whose performance last season was below par, but head coach Adil Mohammed Erradi took a risk and promoted the youth Ishimwe to the first team, a decision that didn't take long to pay dividends.

The youngster is proving to be Rwanda's hope in the future after showing an impressive performance throughout the just-concluded league campaign.

The CECAFA U-23 will be decisive for him to cement his place at APR FC.

Clément Niyigena (Rayon Sports)

Despite Rayon Sports' disappointing season, Niyigena's performance has seen many football pundits rank him among the best performing defenders of the 2020/21 league campaign and his leadership at his young age gives coach Habimana a reason to select him in his squad for CECAFA U-23.

Lague Byiringiro (APR FC)

Only a few can doubt the in-form striker's talent which continues to attract attention of foreign clubs, including the likes of Swiss side FC Zurich.

At just 20 years, Byiringiro has established himself as a key figure in Adil's side and his goals were instrumental to APR FC's league title win.

After a stellar performance in Rwanda Premier League, the fast-rising player is now looking forward to continuing his form during the much anticipated CECAFA U-23 tournament.

Jean-Bosco Ruboneka (APR FC)

Arguably one of the player of the season contenders since his switch from AS Muhanga in July last year, the 22-year-old midfielder quickly adapted to life at APR FC and was handed his first call up in the senior national team as a result.

His contribution was pivotal to APR FC ending the league campaign invincible as he lifted the trophy in his first season at the club.

Head coach Sosthene Habimana will be expecting the youngster to replicate his form and guide Amavubi U-23 to winning the trophy.

Christian Ishimwe (AS Kigali)

With the young defender, Eric Nshimiyimana's side was solid in defense, thanks to a good partnership with Emery Bayisenge whose experience inspired the young defender to improve game after game.

Ishimwe is strong in aerials.

A lot awaits the defender and CECAFA can only be the beginning to give Vincent Mashami more defensive options at his disposal in the senior national team.

Yves Mugunga (APR FC)

His first career goal during the senior Amavubi's 5-0 victory over Central African Republic in June saw 'emotional' Mugunga break in tears as he celebrated scoring on his first appearance.

The striker continued his fine form during the league as his goals contributed to APR FC's title triumph.

As Amavubi U-23 prepares for the CECAFA challenge, Mugunga's rising confidence could see him lead the front line in search for goals for his side.

Gueulette Samuel (RAAL La Louvière, Belgium)

For a young player who hasn't got enough chances to prove to Rwandans what a talented midfielder he is, the CECAFA U-23 championship would be a good opportunity to shine and show his potential.

The Belgium-based player had limited game time during his first senior national team appearance last month when Rwanda thrashed CAR 7-0 in two friendly games but a call up in the U-23 signals the confidence that coach Habimana has in him. He must live up to the tactician's expectations.

Anicet Ishimwe (APR FC)

Ishimwe is struggling for game time at APR FC not because he is underperforming but because he is contesting for a starting role alongside experienced players available at the club.

But whenever he has been given time, no matter how little it is, he makes the best out of it.

His goal, for instance, in the dying minutes against Rayon Sports just two minutes after Adil introduced him as a substitute, proved how important he is to APR FC and a better performance in Ethiopia could push Adil to find a regular place for the attacking midfielder next season.