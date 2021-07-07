Namibia: Tourists Allowed to Travel Countrywide

INTERNATIONAL tourists in Namibia will be free to travel the country up to 15 July under the Covid-19 restrictions at this stage.

This has been stated by the minister of environment, tourism and forestry, Pohamba Shifeta, and health and social services minister Kalumbi Shangula in a joint statement.

Under the country's current Covid-19 pandemic guidelines there will be no travel restrictions for international tourists in Namibia from 1 to 15 July 2021, the two ministers stated.

They also noted that the tourism sector, tourism operators and stakeholders should ensure that public health Covid-19 regulations are followed.

According to the statement, tourists must have a valid negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) novel coronavirus test result not older than seven days on entry into Namibia.

They also have to present their documentation and a full travel itinerary as well as proof of confirmation of bookings at points of entry or roadblocks.

Tourists are not required to get another Covid-19 test when the first test has expired after seven days if they have tested negative, unless they are showing Covid-19 symptoms.

All tourists detected with symptoms will be taken for further screening and may be required to remain in isolation until a rapid Covid-19 test has been conducted at their own costs.

"If the result is positive, the tourist will be taken to the Ministry of Health and Social Service identified isolation facilities and treated at own cost and according to national case management guidelines," the statement read.

The ministers noted that tourists who travel in a group and have hired a vehicle for self-drive tour purposes are allowed to have the maximum number of permitted passengers in their vehicle.

Only tourists in closed groups, together with a driver and guide where used, are allowed to travel in the same vehicle during the duration of that specific tour.

Shuttle operators may also transport tourists from the same group in a full passenger-carrying capacity, provided that the tourists wear masks and sanitiser is available on the vehicle for regular use.

Accommodation establishments operating within town boundaries are required to have a valid Namibia Tourism Board registration certification and health fitness certificate issued by the local authority.