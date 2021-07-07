Malawi: Chakwera Decries Finger Pointing On Sluggish Development

State President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has challenged Malawians to stop wasting their time criticizing his Tonse Alliance-backed government for failing to deliver the development the promised, but rather actively and personally participate in driving the economic liberation of the country.

Speaking during the 57th Independence Day celebrations in Lilongwe today, Chakwera said finger-pointing and gossip will take Malawi anywhere in terms of development.

"To achieve economic liberation, what we need is not more talking, or more shouting, or more finger pointing, or more politicking, or more begging, or more gossip, or more meetings, or more political parties, or more prayers. If any of these things were God's formula for prosperity, Malawi would be the wealthiest of the nations," he said.

"So, on this 57th Independence Day, I leave you no promises and no decrees. Instead, I leave each of you with a single and simple question: is what you are doing making Malawi better? Even you as citizens must ask each other the same question. When you hear a fellow citizen complaining, ask them: is what you are doing making Malawi better? When you see people putting ugly decorations at roundabouts, stop and ask them: is what you are doing making Malawi better? When you see people walking around without masks or social distance, ask them: is what you are doing making Malawi better? When you see a Minister posting nonsense on social media, ask them: is what you are doing making Malawi better?" he asked.

He emphasized that despite being a God-fearing nation, Malawians should not think that the power that is in God's hand is a substitute for the power he has placed in their hands.

Chakwera said people must never think that God will change His formula for prosperity for Malawi, adding that it is the responsibility of the citizens to drive the change.

"God's formula for prosperity is productivity, and productivity means doing more and more or better and better the useful things that make Malawi better than we found her. That is what each of us must get busy with," he challenged.

"If we are serious about achieving economic liberation, then we must each apply ourselves every day to some task or enterprise that makes Malawi better. To achieve economic liberation, we must do the one and only thing that leads to prosperity. That one and only thing is productivity," added Chakwera.

Critics have described President Chakwera's one year in office as devoid of inspiring hope for a brighter future.

The critics say the economic outlook has worsened over the past year and that the Tonse Government has miserably failed to deliver on its promises.