Uganda: Eight Arrested Over Katumba Shooting Seek Court Release

By Anthony Wesaka

Eight people held incommunicado after they were arrested in connection with the alleged shooting of Gen Edward Katumba Wamala, have applied to High Court, seeking to be released.

The suspects are Kamada Walusimbi, alias Mudinka, Muhammed Kagugube, alias Bafumoya, Siriman Kisambira, alias Mukwasi, Hussein Wahab Lubwama, alias Christopher Kinene, alias Master, Mustafa Kawawa Ramadan, alias Musa, alias Amin, Juma Saidi, Serwadda Idris, alias Swakibu alias Juma and Taata Umar.

"A writ of habeas corpus be issued ordering/requiring the servants of the respondents to produce the bodies of the aforementioned suspects before this honourable court for appropriate orders," reads in part the court documents filed by their lawyers of Wameli & Co Advocates yesterday.

The Attorney General, the Deputy Inspector General of Police, the commandant of the Special Investigations Directorate, Kireka, and the head of the Chieftaincy for Military Intelligence have been listed as the respondents.

Justice Phillip Odoki will today hear the application at 9am.

In his affidavit to support the application, lawyer Francis Nyakoojo states that on various dates in the months of June and July, the aforementioned detained persons while at their respective homes in Kawanda, Maganjo, Muyenga, Namuwongo, were arrested by plain-clothed security personnel.

"Several plain-clothed men, armed with all kinds of guns, pounced on them and grabbed them onto a waiting van. The applicants were also grabbed and taken along with some of their families and relatives, for instance the 8th applicant (Mr Serwadda) to a place we did not know at the time," he states in his affidavit.

Mr Nyakoojo further said his arrested clients have since been detained for more than 48 hours without adducing them in court, a move his says, is unconstitutional.

"It is now more than 48 hours but the applicants have not been produced before any court nor formally charged with any offense known under the law. I, therefore, verily believe that the applicants were illegally arrested and are being detained by the respondents." he said

"In the circumstances, it has become necessary to seek the intervention of this honourable court to secure the personal liberty of the applicants," Mr Nyakoojo added.

Background

On Monday last week, two people; Sserubula Hussein Ismael and Siraji Nyanzi Yusuf, were paraded before Nakawa Chief Magistrates Court and charged with the murder of Katumba's daughter and driver and another offence of attempted murder of Gen Katumba. They were remanded to Kitalya government prison until August 3.

on spot.