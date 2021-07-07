Uganda: Private Hospitals Ask Govt for Cheap Water, Power Rates

6 July 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Franklin Draku

Private health facilities managing Covid-19 treatment are pushing for special rates for utility bills, which they say are exorbitant.

In several meetings that they held with the Ministry of Health officials, the representatives of the health facilities say they are incurring huge utility bills, which makes them push the added cost to patients.

They have now asked government to establish a medical credit scheme so that they can borrow at a cheaper cost compared to the current high interest rates charged by commercial banks.

In a statement signed by Ms Grace Kiwanuka, the executive director of Uganda Healthcare Federation, the members indicate that a government gesture in addressing the high costs of treating Covid will reduce the costs imposed on patients.

"We appeal to the government to consider a special rate for water and electricity for Covid-19 treatment units and the establishment of the long awaited medical credit scheme, which would enable private health facilities borrow money at affordable rates to expand the scope of services in communities. Most importantly, it will facilitate the purchase of equipment...," the statement says.

Ms Kiwanuka says the huge income disparities across the country is creating a big problem, especially on meeting expectations of patients without resources (money).

She says the government keeps referring them to Uganda Development Bank for loans, but it has not yielded positive results.

"We are being told to go to Uganda Development Bank and ask about the terms [for loans], but they are not favourable for health businesses. The interest rates are the same as those of commercial bank. We want a mechanism like the way agricultural credit facility is being supported," she says.

Research in facilities

Ms Kiwanuka says as the private sector healthcare providers, they are working closely to ensure that all facilities cater for every patient.

"We are carrying out quality assurance assessments for facilities, offering them plans unique to each facility so that even the less known centres can offer safe affordable medical care. But they need a medical credit fund," she says.

"We continue to rely on the public to support the containment of infections in communities and at household level through the standard operating procedures, vaccination of the eligible and early testing at the onset of symptoms or exposure. We hope by working together, we can address the high cost of treatment in medical care through early intervention," Ms Kiwanuka adds.

She says since March 2020, private health sector has collaborated with the Covid-19 national taskforce to adapt to the demands of the pandemic.

Ms Kiwanuka says their contribution has evolved from supporting screening and surveillance, to sample collection, testing, then managing cases, including mild and moderate patients on home-based care, as well as severe and critical cases.

She adds that their sister federations in Kenya, Tanzania, and Rwanda are reporting the same challenges of high Covid-19 ICU costs.

"In our engagements with Ministry of Health, we have agreed that private facilities continue to provide Covid-19 healthcare services and adhere to the ministry's Covid-19 treatment guidelines.

"We will jointly execute regular quality assurance audits with the Uganda Medical and Dental Practitioners Council and the Ministry of Health. We also implore government to supply oxygen and cylinders to private health facilities," Ms Kiwanuka says.

Changing trend

Ms Kiwanuka says before the pandemic, critical care for patients in hospitals would range from three to seven days on average. However, she says the Covid-19 pandemic has changed healthcare provision and that the ICU hospitalisation duration for Covid patients has increased to an average of 10 to 20 days, which in turn impacts on the cost of treatment.

